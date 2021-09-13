Former Balli Steel Execs Deny UK Fraud Charges

By Richard Crump (September 13, 2021, 6:06 PM BST) -- Five former Balli Steel PLC executives pled not guilty at a London court on Monday to charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office over the collapse of the Anglo-Iranian steel trader. The executives registered their pleas at Southwark Crown Court in response to charges, including conspiracy to defraud and fraudulent trading stemming from alleged fraudulent misrepresentations and false documents provided to banks to obtain letters of credit and trade finance to fund the purchase of steel by Balli between 2012 and 2013. Nasser Alaghband, the former chief executive of Balli Steel PLC and Balli Group PLC, and finance director David Spriddell, each...

