Fed. Circ. Tells USPTO To Rethink Alice Ax Of Video Patent

By Tiffany Hu (September 13, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday told the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to revisit a ruling that an application for a videoconference patent was too abstract, citing the appeals court's recent ruling that software-based improvements in computer functionality were patentable. In a nonprecedential order, a three-judge panel vacated the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's February ruling that claims in a group of inventors' patent application were invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's 2014 Alice ruling, which holds that abstract ideas are unpatentable absent an added inventive concept that transformed them into something eligible for protection. The inventors — Lihua Zhu, Yongjun...

