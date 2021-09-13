Web Service Says CBD Co. Breached Exclusivity Agreement

By Katryna Perera (September 13, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-based web services company filed suit against a Florida CBD seller for allegedly breaching a contract between the two parties and failing to make payments for the services the web services company provided. KorDev LLC filed a complaint in the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania on Friday against Eagle Hemp LLC. KorDev claims it entered into an exclusivity agreement with Eagle Hemp LLC in July, which stated that Eagle Hemp would acquire another CBD business, Well Being Labs LLC, from KorDev in exchange for Eagle Hemp and all its future brands using KorDev as their "exclusive vendor...

