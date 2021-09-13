Black Drill Rig Worker Faced Racial Slurs, Nooses, EEOC Says

By Anne Cullen (September 13, 2021, 1:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued a well drilling contractor Monday, alleging higher-ups stood idly by while a Black former rig hand faced severe racial abuse, including repeatedly being called a racial slur and being accosted with nooses. The commission, which sued Coastal Drilling East in Pennsylvania federal court, said onetime employee Andre Pryce was routinely called the n-word by co-workers starting the first day he began working for the company in 2019. Co-workers also hung nooses on his trailer multiple times and dangled them in his face, according to the complaint. The agency said Pryce's supervisors did nothing to...

