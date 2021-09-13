Del. High Court Says Pot Smell Not Probable Cause For Arrest

By Sam Reisman (September 13, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court ruled on Friday that the odor of marijuana during a traffic stop on its own was not sufficient probable cause for an arrest, in part because possession of small amounts of cannabis had been decriminalized in the state. The high court's 4-1 decision reverses a judgment of delinquency against Heather Juliano, a pseudonym for the juvenile appellant, on the basis that the cocaine and marijuana turned up following her arrest should have been suppressed as fruit of the poisonous tree. "Under the totality of the circumstances presented by the State in this unusual case, including the vagueness...

