Walgreens Sued In Del. For Alleged Prescription Deal Breach

By Jeff Montgomery (September 13, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A co-owner of centralized prescription service AllianceRX has sued Walgreen Co. in Delaware's Chancery Court for attempting to launch its own competing business in violation of a joint limited liability company agreement. Prime Therapeutics LLC, the other half of AllianceRX, asked the court to issue orders barring Walgreens from breaching the joint venture agreement and requiring it to cease use of any other centralized specialty prescription and mail-order delivery business. AllianceRX is the operating name of Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy Holdings LLC, with Walgreens, the majority owner of the joint venture, operating under the name Walgreen Co. Although the complaint and related...

