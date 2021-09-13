Justices Deny Partisanship Claims As Blockbuster Term Nears

By Jimmy Hoover (September 13, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Ahead of an explosive term featuring cases on abortion, the Second Amendment and more, Justices Stephen Breyer and Amy Coney Barrett are trying to convince the American public that the U.S. Supreme Court does not consist of "partisan hacks" or "junior-league politicians," but jurists with different judicial philosophies. In appearances over the weekend and on Monday, the court's oldest and youngest sitting justices both pushed back against the idea that they belong to a partisan institution. "My goal today is to convince you that this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks," Justice Barrett told an audience at...

