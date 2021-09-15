GOP Grills DC City Court Picks On COVID Rules, Crime

By Christopher Cole (September 15, 2021, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Republican senators pressed nominees to the District of Columbia court system to better spell out how they would protect religious freedoms from potentially onerous COVID-19 restrictions and combat urban crime during a confirmation hearing late Tuesday. Tovah R. Calderon, nominated to become an associate judge on the D.C. Court of Appeals, which hears cases arising from the national capital's trial courts, faced off with conservative lawmakers in a confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Unique to other municipal and state-level courts, nominees to the capital's court system are presidentially appointed. But unlike picks for the federal bench, their...

