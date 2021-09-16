Fox Rothschild Bolsters IP Practice With Pittsburgh Partner

By James Boyle (September 16, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- An intellectual property attorney has joined Fox Rothschild LLP in Pittsburgh and restarted her private practice after two years as an in-house assistant general counsel for a major paint manufacturer. Aparna Nemlekar joined Fox Rothschild as a partner in its intellectual property practice from her former role as assistant counsel in PPG Industries' intellectual property department. Nemlekar told Law360 Pulse she was ready to use her in-house experience to service a wider variety of clients, and Fox Rothschild was the best place to focus on building her practice back up. "PPG is a large multinational company with research and development facilities...

