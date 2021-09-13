Newest ITC Judge Arrives With Deep Experience In IP

By Ryan Davis (September 13, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission's hiring Monday of Monica V. Bhattacharyya, an ITC investigative attorney since 2012, as an administrative law judge was praised by those who know her and who said her intellectual property and ITC background will serve her well on the bench. Judge Bhattacharyya has spent nearly a decade working for the ITC's Office of Unfair Import Investigations, which serves as an independent third party representing the public interest in cases before the commission. Before that, she spent 12 years in private practice, including as an IP partner at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP. The ITC's announcement cited her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS