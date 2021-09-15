Ivins Phillips Adds Wealth Planning Team In DC Office

By Asha Glover (September 15, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Ivins Phillips & Barker Chtd. has added three attorneys from Cochran Allan LLC, including a former name partner at that firm who's experienced in estate planning and charitable matters, to strengthen its wealth planning practice in Washington, D.C. Natanya Holland Allan is joining Ivins Phillips as partner after advising private foundations and supporting organizations and public charities with respect to tax and corporate governance matters, the firm said in a statement Monday. She also helps clients, including business owners, corporate executives, private equity partners, professional athletes, public figures and families with inherited wealth, with estate administration and charitable giving. Allan told...

