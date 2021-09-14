GC Pay Rising As Women Surpass Men For 1st Time

By Sue Reisinger (September 14, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- General counsel pay is rising, and women have begun gaining ground in their fight for parity with male counterparts, earning a higher median paycheck in 2020 than men for the first time, a new study indicated. The 2021 General Counsel Pay Trends report by Equilar Inc. found that women general counsel at "Equilar 500" companies were awarded $3 million at the median, compared with $2.7 million for men. Equilar 500 companies are the largest U.S. public companies by revenue. The report also showed that the number of female general counsel continues to grow. Women held 36.3% of the general counsel roles...

