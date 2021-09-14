Frankfurt Kurnit Adds Real Estate Practice Chair

By Emily Lever (September 14, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC has recruited a new chair for its real estate practice from Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP, the firm said Monday. Partner Larry A. Welch, formerly of counsel to Golenbock Eiseman's real estate and hospitality practice, joined Frankfurt Kurnit's New York office Sept. 7. "Larry is an accomplished real estate lawyer who will bring significant value to our clients," managing partner Jeffrey Greenbaum said in a statement. "We are absolutely thrilled that Larry is joining us." Welch works on real estate transactions, including the buying and sale of real estate assets, commercial real estate operations,...

