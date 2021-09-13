Florida Country Club Sues Insurer Over Irma Damage

By Carolina Bolado (September 13, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Florida golf club community has sued Empire Indemnity Insurance Co., alleging it breached a property insurance policy by failing to cover the cost of damage caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017. In the suit, filed in the Florida Twentieth Judicial Circuit last month but removed to federal court on Friday, the Golf Club at Palmira Inc. says Empire never covered the damage caused by the hurricane, even though hurricane losses are covered under the property insurance policy issued to the community. "Plaintiff has repeatedly requested that Empire pay its damages; Empire has failed and refused, and continues to refuse to...

