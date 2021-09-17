Akin Gump Lands Ex-Nixon Peabody Energy Tax Pro In DC

By Morgan Conley (September 17, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has bulked up its project finance, development, and tax practices by adding to its ranks in Washington, D.C., a transactional tax partner from Nixon Peabody LLP who focuses largely on the financing and tax aspects of renewable energy. Shariff Barakat told Law360 in an interview that the decision to join Akin Gump was made easy by the firm's "long and rich history" in the energy space and its continued presence at the forefront of the energy transition. He emphasized the firm's work on carbon capture and sequestration as well as the firm being a...

