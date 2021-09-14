SG Nominee Questioned Over Office's 'Flip Flops'

By Jimmy Hoover (September 14, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Elizabeth Prelogar, President Joe Biden's nominee for solicitor general, faced questions on Tuesday over her decision to change the government's position in several Supreme Court cases while serving as acting solicitor general. "Such flip-flopping impacts the credibility of the solicitor general," one Republican senator said. Prelogar faced a few pointed questions but more or less glided through her Tuesday confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, at least compared to the day's other federal court nominees, who were grilled by Republican senators for denouncing then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and other previous political advocacy. What little questioning was directed at the nominee to officially...

