9th Circ. Nominee Apologizes For Signing Kavanaugh Letter

By Jimmy Hoover (September 14, 2021, 12:01 PM EDT) -- Ninth Circuit nominee Jennifer Sung apologized Tuesday for signing a 2018 letter denouncing then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh as "intellectually and morally bankrupt" during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, calling the letter's rhetoric "overheated" and saying it wouldn't affect her ability to faithfully apply U.S. Supreme Court precedent. Senators questioned Ninth Circuit Jennifer Sung over signing her name to an open letter denouncing the nomination of then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court in 2018, lambasting the then-D.C. Circuit judge as "an intellectually and morally bankrupt ideologue." (iStock.com/Rex_Wholster) The committee is currently considering the nomination of Sung, a union-side labor lawyer, and that of...

