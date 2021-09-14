PE Firms Back Mandatory Climate Disclosure Rules

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 14, 2021, 6:15 PM BST) -- A trade group representing British private equity firms has endorsed plans by the Financial Conduct Authority to introduce standardized rules that set out how much asset managers must disclose about their impact on climate change. The British Private Equity & Venture Capital Association said on Monday that it approves of the FCA's plans to make uniform environmental disclosures mandatory for larger companies. The group said that its member firms "welcome a common regulatory framework," because "the increasing proliferation of different approaches to climate risk reporting can leave [private equity] firms burdened with diverse information requests on a variety of similar issues...

