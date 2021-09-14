Brit Adviser Says Thai Cops Were Bribed At Extradition Fight

By Richard Crump (September 14, 2021, 5:23 PM BST) -- A British investment adviser wanted by Thai authorities for allegedly operating an unlicensed securities business claimed at his extradition hearing in London on Tuesday that the country's prosecutors were bribed into bringing the criminal case against him. An investment adviser has told Westminster magistrates that he believes Thai prosecutors were bribed into bringing a criminal case against him. (iStock) Testifying at Westminster Magistrates' Court, Neil Robbirt, 60, said he has no evidence that the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission's officials had been bribed. But he told the court that he believes the extradition request from Thailand's government is part of an abusive...

