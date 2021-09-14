Jeb Bush-Led PE Shop Nabs $350M For Impact Investing Fund

By Benjamin Horney (September 14, 2021, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Finback Investment Partners, a private equity shop led by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush that is focused on impact investments, said Tuesday it clinched its inaugural fund after raising $350 million, with plans to target areas like technology and health care. The fund, billed as Finback Investment Partners 2021 Fund, was oversubscribed, surpassing its original fundraising goal of $250 million before closing at the $350 million hard cap, according to a statement. The fundraising took place over three months, and the firm committed $38 million. Miami-based Finback, founded in 2019, makes minority investments in companies alongside other private equity firms, with...

