Greenberg Traurig Taps Ex-FDA Atty For Litigation Team

By Jonathan Capriel (September 14, 2021, 12:56 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has added a veteran litigator from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, who also brings more than a decade of experience representing manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, medical device and product liability spaces. James C. Fraser, who was an associate chief counsel for litigation at the FDA since 2016, joined Greenberg Traurig at the end of August to expand the firm's Washington, D.C., litigation team. Before his work with the government, he defended medical life science clients as a partner with Venable LLP for almost 12 years. Fraser plans to lean on his firsthand experience seeing the decision-making process...

