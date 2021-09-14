Manatt Grows Boston Office With 'Varsity Blues' Prosecutor

By Max Jaeger (September 14, 2021, 1:39 PM EDT) -- A government attorney involved in the "Varsity Blues" case has stopped prosecuting the "side door" for college admissions and stepped through the revolving door to a partner gig at Manatt Phelps & Phillips, the firm announced Tuesday. Karin M. Bell joined Manatt's investigations, compliance and white-collar defense division in Boston after spending years building the government's case against Varsity Blues mastermind William "Rick" Singer, several college administrators and the parents who allegedly paid Singer to get their kids into elite universities via bribery couched as a "side door." Several years and dozens of guilty pleas later, the first trial kicked off...

