St. Mary's ABA-Approved Online JD Program Starts Next Fall

By Sarah Martinson (September 14, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- St. Mary's University School of Law in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday revealed new details about its fully online J.D. program, debuting next fall, that is the first of its kind to receive approval from the American Bar Association's accreditation council. The university announced that the online degree offering will be a part-time, four-year program and the first group admitted into the program will be limited to 25 students. St. Mary's law school professor and Dean Patricia Roberts said in a statement Tuesday that the program is intended to increase the accessibility of a law degree education for underrepresented populations in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS