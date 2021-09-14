Pa. Coal Plant's Pending Closure Doesn't Moot Enviro Suit

By Matthew Santoni (September 14, 2021, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club's environmental suit against a power plant outside Pittsburgh isn't moot just because GenOn Power Midwest has plans to close the coal-fired facility sometime in the future, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV denied GenOn's motion for summary judgment, reasoning that the planned 2022 closure of the Cheswick Generating Station hasn't arrived yet and GenOn could still be in violation of its federal permits for discharging the plant's wastewater into the Allegheny River in the meantime. "Because GenOn has not actually closed the plant and can conceivably continue to violate the terms...

