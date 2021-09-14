Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Apotex, Mylan Urge Full Fed. Circ. To Ax Cancer Drug Patent

By Dani Kass (September 14, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Apotex and Mylan have asked the full Federal Circuit to reconsider a panel's decision refusing to invalidate patents for Teva's cancer drug Bendeka, saying the patents don't hold up and the panel withheld its reasoning in an extremely brief order.

The panel had affirmed a Delaware federal court's finding with a one-line decision, a move that Apotex and Mylan said Monday was both legally flawed and poorly explained. The companies claim the Federal Circuit didn't make clear whether it backed the lower court's logic or whether it relied on its own theory of validity.

"Simple fairness, as well as due process,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!