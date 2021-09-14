O'Melveny Teams Up With Peloton For Staff Wellness Offering

By Matt Perez (September 14, 2021, 4:04 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with exercise company Peloton to offer its United States-based employees free access to Peloton's digital workout platform, as well as subsidized prices for its cycling equipment. Beginning Oct. 6, the law firm's U.S. attorneys and staff may access either a Peloton digital membership for free or an all-access membership at a reduced price. Additionally, the exercise company is offering its Peloton Bike and its Bike+ at a lower cost to the employees. The partnership comes under Peloton's corporate wellness program, which it launched in June. Under the program, corporate partners...

