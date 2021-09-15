EPA Enforcement, Emergency Nominees Highlight Justice

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (September 15, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's picks to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's enforcement and emergency management offices on Wednesday told lawmakers they will make environmental justice a top priority if they are confirmed by the Senate for the positions. David Uhlmann, a University of Michigan law professor with 17 years of experience in the U.S. Department of Justice's environmental division, has been nominated to lead the EPA's Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance. He told members of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, and lead-tainted drinking water are two areas of concern that disproportionately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS