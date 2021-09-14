Attorney Tells 1st Circ. His Sex Bias Suit Belongs In Court

By Rachel Stone (September 14, 2021, 7:48 PM EDT) -- An attorney who lodged a sex discrimination lawsuit against Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios LLP claiming he was fired for taking parental leave told the First Circuit that a lower court relied on outdated case law and exceeded its authority when it sent his case to arbitration. Bryan O'Brien, former attorney at the Maine-based firm, argued in his Monday opening brief that a Massachusetts district court shouldn't have ruled that his case against Preti Flaherty should be arbitrated, since that decision wasn't the court's to make. "The district court cannot simultaneously find that the [arbitration] agreement is a valid arbitration agreement...

