Cooley-Led QED Closes 7th Fintech Fund With $1.05B

By Elise Hansen (September 14, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm QED Investors, guided by Cooley, said Tuesday it had raised $1.05 billion for its latest fund, which will focus on early-stage and growth-stage financial technology investments. Virginia-headquartered QED Investors said its QED Fund VII LP was "significantly oversubscribed." The fund comprises a $550 million early-stage fund and a $500 million fund focused on growth-stage investments, the announcement said. QED said it aims to target fintech companies located in the U.S., the U.K., Latin America and Southeast Asia. A longtime fintech investor, QED has backed over 150 companies, from U.K. credit marketplace ClearScore to Latin American cryptocurrency company Bitso to...

