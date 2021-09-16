Withers Adds New Employment Partner In San Francisco

By Irene Spezzamonte (September 16, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- BigLaw firm Withers added a new partner to its San Francisco employment team after she worked for the firm as a consultant for more than one year. After 12 years away from BigLaw, Ann Wicks this week joined the firm's staff of 24 attorneys in the San Francisco office, one of many Withers has worldwide. "I was looking for a new challenge that would provide me with both the opportunity to expand the services that I was offering to my clients while working with others who are really on the top of their game," Wicks said about the move. While at...

