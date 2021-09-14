Nursing Home Biz Closing In On Global Ch. 11 Settlement

By Vince Sullivan (September 14, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Affiliates of nursing home chain Consulate Health Care told a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday that it was close to finalizing a global settlement with parties to its Chapter 11 case that would allow it to move forward with an asset sale. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Robert A. Weber of Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole LLP said that after months of complex, multiparty negotiations, a settlement was within reach, adding that a hearing on the deal, as well as a sale of the company's skilled nursing facilities, could be scheduled in the near future. "It's a good day in...

