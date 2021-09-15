Fla. Judge Advises Denying Fees In Failed Whistleblower Case

By Carolina Bolado (September 15, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge on Tuesday recommended denying Health First Inc.'s request to collect $1.7 million in attorney fees associated with a failed whistleblower lawsuit alleging a fraudulent kickback scheme to suppress competition. U.S. Magistrate Judge Leslie R. Hoffman said Health First had failed to show that the allegations by relator Omni Healthcare Inc. were so clearly frivolous as to warrant awarding fees after the suit was dismissed. Judge Hoffman noted that after dismissing the initial complaint, the court allowed Omni to amend its complaint. "Permitting relator leave to amend runs contrary to defendants' assertion that relator's allegations were clearly frivolous,"...

