CDC, FDA Issue Warnings About Delta-8 THC 'Weed Light'

By Craig Clough (September 14, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued warnings Tuesday about Delta-8-THC, a cannabinoid growing in popularity due to an apparent gap in the 2018 Farm Bill, saying Delta-8 may be billed as "weed light" but can still cause intense intoxication and adverse effects. Delta-8 is often synthesized and marketed in a way that could lead consumers to confuse the substance with hemp or CBD products that are not intoxicating, the agencies said. According to the FDA, from December through July, the FDA received adverse event reports about 22 people who consumed Delta-8 THC products,...

