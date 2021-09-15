Countryside Drops Costly Terms After CMA Probe

By Irene Madongo (September 15, 2021, 4:03 PM BST) -- Leaseholders with British builder Countryside Properties PLC will no longer have their ground rents doubled every 10 to 15 years after the U.K.'s competition watchdog raised concerns that the contracts might be unfair, the agency said Wednesday. Countryside voluntarily agreed to eliminate the terms, and the rents will remain at the amount charged when the leaseholders first bought their properties, the Competition and Markets Authority said. Ground rents are what the freeholder, who owns a building outright, charges leaseholders, who own units within that development, under English property law. The company will also do away with original doubling clauses that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS