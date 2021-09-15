Saga, Sports Direct Fined Over UK Nuisance Messages

By Najiyya Budaly (September 15, 2021, 12:50 PM BST) -- Britain's data watchdog said on Wednesday that it has fined three companies, including insurer and personal finance provider Saga, a total of just under £500,000 ($690,000) for sending more than 354 million nuisance messages to consumers. The Information Commissioner's Office said it has hit Saga Services Ltd. with a £150,000 fine and Saga Personal Finance Ltd. with a £75,000 penalty for sending more than 175 million emails between them. The watchdog said it has also fined an online car buying service, We Buy Any Car, £200,000 for sending more than 191 million emails and retailer Sports Direct £70,000 for sending 2.5...

