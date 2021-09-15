3 Firms Guide Fintech Biz Pagaya's $8.5B Go-Public Deal

By McCord Pagan (September 15, 2021, 11:28 AM EDT) -- U.S. and Israeli-based fintech firm Pagaya said Wednesday it's going public through a merger with blank-check company EJF Acquisition in a deal that valued the combined business at $8.5 billion and that was guided by three law firms. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. said in a joint statement with EJF Acquisition Corp. that it expects to see $488 million in proceeds from the deal, including $288 million from EJFA and another $200 million from a private investment in public equity component. Pagaya is represented by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Goldfarb Seligman & Co., and EJFA is guided by Simpson...

