CMS Drives GrECo's Purchase Of Hungarian Insurance Broker

By Irene Madongo (September 15, 2021, 6:39 PM BST) -- Represented by a team from CMS Poland, Austrian insurance broker GrECo Group said on Wednesday that it has acquired MAI CEE Insurance Brokers Group, in a bid to create a top risk and insurance management-focused business. GrECo and Riga, Latvia-based MAI said they signed the deal on Tuesday, although did not disclose the underlying purchase price. The combined business will be called GrECo, and MAI's executive board members will stay on as part of the leadership team, the brokers added. Friedrich Neubrand, chief executive officer of GrECo International Holding AG, said the MAI acquisition gives momentum to the growth strategy of the...

