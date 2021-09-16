Reed Smith Nabs Ex-FDIC, Jones Day Atty As Banking Partner

By Sarah Jarvis (September 16, 2021, 4:56 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP has announced that a bank regulatory lawyer who has held positions at Freddie Mac, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the U.S. Department of the Treasury has joined the firm as a partner in its financial industry group in Washington, D.C. Lisa Ledbetter began her new position Monday after departing Jones Day, where she led global initiatives in financial regulation, anti-money-laundering and financial technology, the firm said in its Tuesday announcement. Speaking with Law360, she highlighted the creativity and flexibility of Reed Smith's platform, saying she looks forward to expanding and deepening its offerings for its global financial...

