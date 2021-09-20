Embracing ESG: HPE Counsel Talk Effective Board Oversight

By Rishi Varma and Derek Windham (September 20, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Environmental, social and corporate governance factors are becoming increasingly important to investors, legislators and regulators. In this Expert Analysis series, in-house counsel share how they are adapting to the evolving ESG landscape. Rishi Varma Derek Windham The focus by shareholders, stakeholders and regulators on environmental, social and governance, or ESG, issues has rapidly heightened over the last two years, driven largely by impacts from the pandemic, climate change and social inequities. Consequently, the role of boards of directors in overseeing ESG matters continues to come under increased scrutiny. Notably, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently pointed to studies highlighting lack...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS