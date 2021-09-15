USPTO Extends Program For Amending Patents Through 2022

By Adam Lidgett (September 15, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said that its revamped system for amending patents in America Invents Act reviews will run for another full year. The USPTO announced the extension of its so-called Motion to Amend Pilot Program in a Federal Register notice set to be published on Thursday. The office said that the program will run until next September, adding that it also had the ability to extend it further or drop it after that date. The USPTO said in the Federal Register notice that it "has presented preliminary results of the [Motion to Amend] Pilot Program," and that it...

