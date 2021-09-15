FTC Dems Speed Up Probes Of Key Issues Despite Dissent

By Matthew Perlman (September 15, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission passed a series of measures, over the objection of its Republican minority, to allow for quicker investigations into potential antitrust violations and other harmful conduct in the tech space, as well as into practices targeting service members, veterans and children. The FTC said in a statement on Tuesday that the commission approved a set of eight so-called "omnibus" resolutions on a 3-2 party line vote to quickly authorize agency investigations into "core" priority areas. Normally, agency staff must obtain approval from the commission before demanding information from companies, but the resolutions allow a single commissioner to sign off on demands that cover certain industries...

