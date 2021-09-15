Fragomen Embracing Hybrid Work In Return-To-Office Debate

By Sarah Martinson (September 15, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy LLP is embracing a hybrid work model as it gradually reopens its offices across the globe in full force, the firm said Wednesday, amid tension in the legal industry about telework, office returns and vaccine mandates. The immigration-focused firm, which has 55 offices in the U.S., South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, said in a statement that after "intensive planning and research," it has decided to allow employees to work remotely for up to three days per week. Fragomen Chief Operating Officer Vivek Wadhwa said in a statement Wednesday that the firm recognizes "flexibility and...

