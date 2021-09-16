Navigating Dealer Status After SEC Settlement With Adviser

By Ignacio Sandoval and Steven Stone (September 16, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 17, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced a settled enforcement action against Murchinson Ltd., a Canadian investment adviser to a hedge fund; Marc J. Bistricer, the person controlling Murchinson; and Paul E. Zogala, a trader at Murchinson responsible for trading securities for the hedge fund. The SEC alleged that they caused executing brokers of a hedge fund to violate the order-marking and locate requirements of Regulation SHO, and caused the hedge fund to act as an unregistered dealer in violation of Section 15(a)(1) of the Securities Exchange Act.[1] This latter finding seems like a significant departure from statements of SEC...

