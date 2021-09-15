Nevada Pot Co. Creditor Seeks Pause On License Suspension

By Sam Reisman (September 15, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A few weeks after Nevada regulators voted to suspend a cannabis grower's licenses, the company's creditor has filed suit in state court to pause the Cannabis Compliance Board's enforcement action so that it can get the cultivator's affairs in order. In a complaint filed Monday in Nevada state court, Red Dot LLC alleged that it has held a judgment against cannabis grower Green Cross of America Inc. for nearly two years and is now seeking judicial intervention to salvage the company's biggest assets — its licenses, which are imperiled by recent agency action. Green Cross was hit with an emergency suspension...

