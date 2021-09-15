David Boies Threatened Theranos Whistleblower, Jury Told

By Dorothy Atkins (September 15, 2021, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A former Theranos lab technician who filed a whistleblower complaint against the startup testified in ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Wednesday that she quit after her managers ignored her concerns with the accuracy of Theranos' blood tests, and said Theranos' then-counsel David Boies subsequently threatened to sue her. A Theranos whistleblower and former employee testified Wednesday that the company's then-counsel David Boies had threatened to sue her. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Erika Cheung testified that in June 2015, roughly a year after she quit Theranos, she was working at another job when she noticed a man was following her and waiting...

