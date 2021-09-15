Wait To Rule On Hirshfeld's Arthrex Authority, Fed. Circ. Told

By Tiffany Hu (September 15, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit should hold off on deciding whether acting U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Drew Hirshfeld has the authority to review Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions, the agency said Wednesday, saying any challenge to its procedures was still "premature." Earlier this month, Vilox Technologies Inc. urged the appeals court to remand a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that invalidated a data display patent challenged by Unified Patents under the U.S. Supreme Court's Arthrex ruling, which held that PTAB judges were unconstitutional and that giving the USPTO director the authority to review the board's rulings fixes the problem....

