Young Attys Stressed Over Struggle To Pay Law School Debt

By Anna Sanders (September 15, 2021, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Most young attorneys are stressed and struggling to pay off their six-figure student loans, often delaying major life milestones like marriage or children because of accumulating law school debt, according to a new survey from the American Bar Association. Of the young lawyers surveyed, 65% said they suffer high or overwhelming stress because of law school debt, and a majority reported lacking a clear understanding of the legal industry's job market and the costs associated with attending before they enrolled, the ABA's Young Lawyers Division found. And 90% of those surveyed borrowed to go to law school or get a prior...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS