Payments Watchdog Warns Over UK Access-To-Cash Divide

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 16, 2021, 11:39 AM BST) -- The payments regulator has cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic could exacerbate the divide between consumers who have access to digital payments and those who continue to rely on cash and warned the sector to offer protection to such people. The so-called digital divide — the gap between consumers who can use digital banking services and those who still rely on cash machines — has widened during the coronavirus crisis, the Payment Services Regulator said in a report published Wednesday. More people than ever in Britain stopped using cash during the government-ordered lockdowns, the watchdog said. The PSR said it is "concerned...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS