Insurers Warn Regulator Over Pension Tracking Service

By Irene Madongo (September 16, 2021, 7:31 PM BST) -- An insurance trade group urged an industry watchdog Thursday to address concerns about creating a system for providing people with information about their retirement plans, saying the service could ultimately be costly for savers. Insurance Europe said it backs the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority's recommendations on the planned national pension tracking service, saying well-designed systems have proved to be very effective in understanding of how pension systems work. But it called on the regulator to address concerns on the proposals before submitting its final advice to the European Commission. The group said cost efficiency should be an important priority...

