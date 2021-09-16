3 Firms Shape First Interstate's $2B Great Western Bank Buy

By McCord Pagan (September 16, 2021, 11:35 AM EDT) -- The company behind First Interstate Bank said Thursday it's snapping up Great Western Bancorp Inc. in an all-stock deal valued at $2 billion that was guided by three law firms. Under the terms of the deal, GWB shareholders will receive just over 0.84 shares of Billings, Montana-based First Interstate BancSystem Inc. for each one of their shares, according to a joint statement. After the deal closes, investors in Sioux Falls, South Dakota-headquartered GWB will own 43% of the combined business, which will have over $32 billion in assets and more than 300 branches in 14 states, including in Oregon, Montana, Arizona...

